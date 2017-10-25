2017 World Series: 71% of experts predict Dodgers over Astros

The USA TODAY Sports baseball staff envisions the Los Angeles Dodgers winning their first title since 1988 - though it's not quite unanimous.
Of the six writers and editors polled, four chose the Dodgers, while two picked the Astros. All but two picked a pitcher to take home the MVP trophy.
And for full disclosure, none of us chose the Astros and only two of us predicted the Dodgers to reach the World Series before the postseason began, while one of us predicted the Dodgers as World Series winners before the season.
Meanwhile, across major media sites, 71% of experts have picked the Dodgers.
Here are our picks for World Series champion and MVP:
Bob Nightengale
Astros in 6
MVP: Justin Verlander
Jorge L. Ortiz
Astros in 6
MVP: Carlos Correa
Gabe Lacques
Dodgers in 5
MVP: Kenley Jansen
Ted Berg
Dodgers in 7
MVP: Clayton Kershaw
Steve Gardner
Dodgers in 5
MVP: Clayton Kershaw
Scott Boeck
Dodgers in 6
MVP: Justin Turner
