Where to sit in this Judge's courtroom

The Yankees' Aaron Judge, one of the best hitters in baseball this season, is coming to Minute Maid Park this weekend to face the Astros. Want a home run ball from him? KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol tells you where to sit with the best chance of snagging

KHOU 10:34 PM. CDT June 29, 2017

