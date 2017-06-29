Where to sit in this Judge's courtroom
The Yankees' Aaron Judge, one of the best hitters in baseball this season, is coming to Minute Maid Park this weekend to face the Astros. Want a home run ball from him? KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol tells you where to sit with the best chance of snagging
KHOU 10:34 PM. CDT June 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New video of man being run over while mowing lawn in SE Houston
-
Police: Teen joyride leads to chase, major crash
-
Man wanted in connection with double shooting in League City
-
Highway 225 reopens after fatal accident in La Porte
-
Road rage victim shares firsthand account
-
HSPVA supporters fight school name change
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
-
Houston-area mother faces deportation after traffic stop
-
Murder warrant issued for man wanted in connection with League City shooting
-
Battleship Texas facing funding emergency
More Stories
-
Exclusive: Innocent Woodlands man opens up about…Jun 29, 2017, 11:04 p.m.
-
SAPD officer in 'grave, grave' condition after…Jun 29, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
Who can, can't travel under the new travel banJun 29, 2017, 6:30 p.m.