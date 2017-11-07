Sheriff: MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

Roy Halladay was an eight-time All Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner. (Getty Images))

HOLIDAY, Fla. - Two-time Cy Young award winner Roy Halladay was killed Tuesday when his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, the Pasco County Sheriff confirmed.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to a call at noon ET that a plane matching Halladay's tail numbers was "upside down in shallow water" and that recovery efforts were ongoing.

We have not confirmed survivors at this point. One body was located. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

"The FAA will release the aircraft registration after local authorities release that information. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident," FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said.

Halladay's ICON A5 light sport aircraft crashed into the Gulf 10 miles west of St. Petersburg at about 1 p.m., the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

A viewer sent in video of the wreckage, of which the tail number of the crashed plane matched photos and videos of the aircraft posted on Halladay's Twitter account:

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs... but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Can’t begin to explain all the breathtaking views I have seen thru the open windows of demo’s & now my very own Icon A5! Thx to all at Icon! pic.twitter.com/BZsXqcHFmt — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay, 40, was so much a fan of his ICON that an October article by the company featured him receiving the first 2018 model of the plane.

"I've been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball," Halladay said in the article. "I've owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I've ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don't do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend. I'm honored to own the first A5 Founders Edition."

Halladay was 203-105 with a 3.38 ERA in his career and in 2010 became only the second pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the postseason.

His 16-year career began in 1998 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He spent the his final four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before retiring in 2013. He was an eight-time All-Star and finished in the top 5 of the Cy Young Award seven times.

On May 29, 2010, Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in baseball history, beating the then-Florida Marlins 1-0.

Less than five months later on Oct. 6, 2010, he threw the second no-hitter in postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series.

After the 2013 season, he signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Blue Jays and announced his retirement from baseball due to constant back injuries.

