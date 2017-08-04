Nolan Ryan's epic beatdown of Robin Ventura was 24 years ago today

Nolan Ryan pitching for the Rangers in 1990 (Getty Images) (Photo: 1990 Getty Images)

Hall of Fame hurler Nolan Ryan left a lasting impression on the state of Texas and on Major League Baseball with an amazing 27-year career.

His 5,714 strikeouts, 324 wins and seven no-hitters cemented his legacy as one of the greats.

But it was 24 years ago Friday that the Ryan Express immortalized himself for a very different reason and gained a whole new level of respect.

On August 4, 1993, the 46-year-old Ryan drilled Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura in the elbow with a fastball. Ventura then made a decision he undoubtedly regrets to this day.

He charged the mound, was put in a headlock and delivered a flurry of punches to the head by Ryan.

It escalated to a benches-clearing brawl. After the dust settled, the Rangers came away with a 5-2 win. Ryan was the winning pitcher.

But, most importantly, the world learned that day at Arlington Stadium -- the predecessor to what is now Globe Life Park -- that you don’t mess with Texas.

Is Ryan’s classic brawl still the best in Rangers history?

Rougned Odor made a valiant effort to top Ryan’s epic beatdown of Ventura last season, when he socked Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista in the face and sent the internet into frenzy.

Odor gets revenge points for beating up a player who is almost unanimously hated in Ranger Nation.

But Ryan gets the nod for securing a spot in history without having any help from social media.

