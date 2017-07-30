Jeff Bagwell to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez all took unique paths to achieve enshrinement in Cooperstown. (Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

Former Houston Astros star Jeff Bagwell is among five men to be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The ceremony and the induction speeches will be broadcast on the MLB network and live streamed online on MLB.com and on baseballhall.org.

The ceremony is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Outfielder Tim Raines, catcher Ivan Rodriguez, MLB executive John Schuerholz, and MLB commissioner Bud Selig will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

MORE:

Jeff Bagwell's journey to the Hall of Fame

HOF BLOG: Jeff Bagwell to be enshrined Sunday

PHOTOS: Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame weekend





© 2017 KHOU-TV