Jeff Bagwell to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Houston Astros star Jeff Bagwell is among five men to be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
The ceremony and the induction speeches will be broadcast on the MLB network and live streamed online on MLB.com and on baseballhall.org.
The ceremony is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Outfielder Tim Raines, catcher Ivan Rodriguez, MLB executive John Schuerholz, and MLB commissioner Bud Selig will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Today, five men become immortal. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/2BcCa3lpg7— Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 30, 2017
