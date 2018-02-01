Former Astros No. 1 overall pick stepping away from baseball

Feb 25, 2017; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Mark Appel (66) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Mark Appel, chosen ahead of Kris Bryant and other All-Stars as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft, is stepping away from baseball after several frustrating seasons.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Appel, a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher, says he is taking an "indefinite break" from the game after his career hit a roadblock at Class AAA. In 2017, Appel was shelled at Class AAA, posting a 5.60 ERA for Lehigh Valley (Pa.).

That continued a pattern of poor performance that Appel traces to his first full season of pro ball in 2014, when he was peppered in the hitter-friendly California League.

Chosen by the Astros one pick ahead of 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Appel was traded in December 2015 to Philadelphia in a seven-player deal that brought closer Ken Giles to Houston.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM