KHOU
Close

Former Astros No. 1 overall pick stepping away from baseball

USA Today Sports , KHOU 11:36 AM. CST February 01, 2018

Mark Appel, chosen ahead of Kris Bryant and other All-Stars as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft, is stepping away from baseball after several frustrating seasons. 

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Appel, a 26-year-old right-handed pitcher, says he is taking an "indefinite break" from the game after his career hit a roadblock at Class AAA. In 2017, Appel was shelled at Class AAA, posting a 5.60 ERA for Lehigh Valley (Pa.). 

That continued a pattern of poor performance that Appel traces to his first full season of pro ball in 2014, when he was peppered in the hitter-friendly California League. 

Chosen by the Astros one pick ahead of 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, Appel was traded in December 2015 to Philadelphia in a seven-player deal that brought closer Ken Giles to Houston. 

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories