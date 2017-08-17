Fan hits photographer in the groin with wild first pitch

BOSTON -- Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre let his pitch get away from him a bit, and a photographer paid the price.
He was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park when the incident occurred. USA TODAY reports Leandre is a high school junior and competitive baseball player, but something like this probably has never happened to him before.
Leandre’s face said it all.
Luckily, the photographer, Tony Capobianco, would be OK. And Jordan laughed off the pitch too - on Twitter.
Best of all, Tony captured an awesome photo.
My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2— Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs