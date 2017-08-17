Fan hits photographer in the groin with wild first pitch

BOSTON -- Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre let his pitch get away from him a bit, and a photographer paid the price.

He was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park when the incident occurred. USA TODAY reports Leandre is a high school junior and competitive baseball player, but something like this probably has never happened to him before.

Leandre’s face said it all.

Luckily, the photographer, Tony Capobianco‏, would be OK. And Jordan laughed off the pitch too - on Twitter.

Best of all, Tony captured an awesome photo.

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

