Fan hits photographer in the groin with wild first pitch

KHOU.com Staff & USA TODAY , KHOU 7:59 AM. CDT August 17, 2017

BOSTON -- Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre let his pitch get away from him a bit, and a photographer paid the price.

He was throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park when the incident occurred. USA TODAY reports Leandre is a high school junior and competitive baseball player, but something like this probably has never happened to him before. 

 

 

Leandre’s face said it all.

Luckily, the photographer, Tony Capobianco‏, would be OK. And Jordan laughed off the pitch too - on Twitter.

Best of all, Tony captured an awesome photo.

 

 

