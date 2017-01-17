Edinson Volquez's brother stabbed to death in Dominican Republic

Edinson Volquez #36 of the Kansas City Royals reacts in the fifth inning against the New York Mets during Game One of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 27, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez, whose father passed away hours before he started Game 1 of the 2015 World Series, has lost another member of his immediate family under tragic circumstances.

Volquez’s younger brother, Brandy Volquez, was stabbed to death at a Santo Domingo barbershop on Monday, according to news reports out of their native Dominican Republic. Brandy Volquez, 25, passed away after being involved in an early-morning fight with two brothers, according to a Dominican TV station.

Edinson Volquez, who signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Marlins in December after two seasons with the Kansas City Royals, posted a photo of his late brother on his Instagram account with a caption in Spanish that read, “I will always remember you my brother. May God have you in his kingdom,’’ then added in English, “Rip one love.’’

The news reports said police have a suspect in custody but have not revealed any further details, including a motive.

The older Volquez, 33, has pitched 12 years in the majors, making the National League All-Star team with the Cincinnati Reds in 2008. He gained international sympathy when word spread during the opener of the 2015 World Series that his father, Daniel, had died of heart disease earlier that day. At the request of Volquez’s family, he wasn’t told the news until after exiting the game, a 5-4 Royals victory in 14 innings.

Volquez left the team and joined his family for the funeral services but returned to start Game 5 against the New York Mets at Citi Field. He allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings as the Royals went on to a 7-2 victory in 12 innings that secured their first championship in 30 years.

