MLB teams are inviting this girl to throw the first pitch with her 3-D printed hand

12 News , KPNX 7:53 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

Hailey Dawson, 7, has a dream: set the record for the most first pitches thrown at baseball games.

Hailey was born without three of her fingers due to a rare disease, according to a Bleacher Report video that is going viral.

She has a prosthetic hand made with fishing line and 3-D printed parts. Hailey loves baseball, so she taught herself to throw the ball with her special hand.

Hailey threw the first pitch for the Baltimore Orioles in 2015, then the Washington Nationals in June 2017.

She has her sights on the other 28 teams.

So far, 16 teams have responded on Twitter inviting Hailey to their cities.

The Arizona Diamondbacks tweeted, "Happy to help Hailey out! As others said, please DM us her info and we'll reach out."

