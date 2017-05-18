Cubs fan dies after falling over railing at Wrigley Field

Apr 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general shot of the field and tarp at Wrigley Field prior to a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, Dennis Wierzbicki)

A man from Wheaton, Ill., died on Wednesday, the day after he fell over a railing onto his head at the Chicago Cubs’ iconic ballpark Wrigley Field, according to the Cook County (Ill.) medical examiner’s office.

Richard E. Garrity, 42, was on his way out of the park when he fell and suffered severe head trauma around 11 p.m. Tuesday — about 45 minutes after the Cubs’ game against the Cincinnati Reds. He was rushed by a private ambulance to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Garrity was pronounced dead around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time,” a statement from the Cubs organization said.

Garrity was a lifelong Cubs fan, according to his social media accounts, and was a manager at Heineken, based on his LinkedIn account.

An autopsy to determine the specifics of Garrity’s death was scheduled for later Thursday.

