Close races plentiful in AL All-Star voting

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) embrace before the game at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

Mike Trout, who is on the disabled list rehabbing a thumb injury, is the leading All-Star vote-getter in the American League.

Despite the honor, the Los Angeles Angels center fielder might not be able to participate in the All-Star Game as he will be recovering from surgery on his torn ligament in his left thumb. Trout, who won his second MVP award in 2016, was well on his way to a shot at a third, as he leads the AL in on-base percentage (.461) and slugging (.742) and is tied for second in home runs (16).

Trout, who received 776,937 votes, was followed by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (730,438) and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (602,238) for the most in the first ballot release.

In the closest race, New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (516,268) leads Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (515,732) by a mere 536 votes.

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts (337,473) is the third outfielder, followed closely behind by Indians' Michael Brantley (333,703) and Red Sox teammate Andrew Benintendi (327,047).

The remaining AL leaders include: first baseman Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers (326,952); third baseman Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles (369,069); catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals (420,268); and designated hitter Nelson Cruz of the Seattle Mariners (457,050).

The first National League update was announced on Wednesday.

