Clayton Kershaw becomes third-fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts

Los Angeles Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw became the third-fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts Friday night at the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kershaw reached the milestone with his fourth strikeout of the game, getting Brewers shortstop Jonathan Villar to swing through a high fastball on an 0-2 count.
Make it 2K for @ClaytonKersh22.— MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2017
And here’s a spoiler: There’s many more to come. https://t.co/ehGWuE4S7t pic.twitter.com/dk4Gjr1z0Y
Kershaw accomplishes the feat after 1,837 2/3 innings pitched. Only Pedro Martinez (1,715 1/3) and Randy Johnson (1,734) reached the milestone faster, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Max Scherzer is likely to eclipse Kershaw's feat soon though, as the Nationals' right-hander has 1,981 strikeouts in 1,773 2/3 innings.
Kershaw went into Friday's start with a 7-2 record and 2.37 ERA.
