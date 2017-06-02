Clayton Kershaw becomes third-fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts

Clayton Kershaw went into Friday's start with a 7-2 record and 2.37 ERA. (Photo: Morry Gash, AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw became the third-fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts Friday night at the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kershaw reached the milestone with his fourth strikeout of the game, getting Brewers shortstop Jonathan Villar to swing through a high fastball on an 0-2 count.

Kershaw accomplishes the feat after 1,837 2/3 innings pitched. Only Pedro Martinez (1,715 1/3) and Randy Johnson (1,734) reached the milestone faster, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Max Scherzer is likely to eclipse Kershaw's feat soon though, as the Nationals' right-hander has 1,981 strikeouts in 1,773 2/3 innings.

Kershaw went into Friday's start with a 7-2 record and 2.37 ERA.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM