Cardinals release reinstated LB Daryl Washington

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington during mini camp at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Daryl Washington won't be getting another chance with the Arizona Cardinals after all.

The linebacker, who sat out the last three seasons while serving a suspension, was released by the team on Thursday.

Washington was reinstated on a conditional basis on April 25 and met with the Cardinals on Tuesday, but the team opted to move on.

"After meeting with Daryl Washington, we have collectively decided it is best to release Daryl and give him the opportunity to continue his career elsewhere," the team said in a release.

Washington said in a statement to Pro Football Talk that the decision to part was mutual.

“I want to thank the Cardinals organization, especially Mr. Bidwell and Steve Keim for drafting and believing in me, and their continued support,” Washington said. “We’ve had some really positive and productive discussions this week, and at the end of the day we mutually agreed it was best for both sides to get a fresh start. I’m in the best shape of my life, and very much look forward to the next opportunity, where I will again play at an All-Pro level and help my team make a championship run.”

Washington, 30, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2012 and started 53 games for the Cardinals in four seasons.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM