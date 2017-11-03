At 106, Rangers fan passes away watching World Series

Elizabeth Sullivan is 105 years old, but that's not stopping her from taking the mound Wednesday. (Photo: WFAA)

At 106, Elizabeth Sullivan passed away after she dozed off doing her favorite thing, watching baseball.

Family members say on Nov. 1, Sullivan was watching the World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers when she fell asleep and passed away in New Mexico.

Sullivan was a longtime Rangers fan, who also had a passion for mathematics and Dr Pepper, which she drank three times a day.

"I've watched every game the Rangers have played in the last 15 years," she told WFAA at the age of 105 in 2016.

That was the year she got to throw out the first pitch at a Rangers game. A game where the Rangers faced off against the Seattle Mariners, and it just so happened to start at 1:05 p.m.

"I'm so thrilled I can't even think," she said prior to the big day.

Before baseball entered her life, Sullivan taught math. It was when she retired she found her love of the game.

And while the Rangers weren't on the mound that day, it's no surprise Sullivan was indulging in her favorite pastime on Nov. 1. We just hope there was a Dr Pepper by her side.

Sullivan's memorial services will take place at the University United Methodist Church at 2416 W. Berry St. in Fort Worth. The community is invited and a Dr Pepper toast to Sullivan is planned.

