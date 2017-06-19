Young Red Sox fan tattles on Astros fan for interference

MLB screenshot

HOUSTON – Some fans are shaking their heads at a kid who seemed to only be looking out for No. 1.

At the Houston Astros game on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, George Springer hit a ball that bounced into foul territory.

When it hit the wall, an Astros fan touched it giving Springer a double-based on fan interference.

No one told this little Red Sox fan that snitches get stitches... pic.twitter.com/Wp8YThAxBE — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 18, 2017

Security walked over looking for the culprit, and a young Red Sox fan was quick to tattle on the Astros fan who did it!

The Astros went on to win, 7-1.

