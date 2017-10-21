Yankees vs. Astros ALCS Game 7 lineups: Bregman moves up, Reddick down

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer hits a single during the third inning in game five of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON -- The 2017 American League champions will be crowned Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are set to play a decisive ALCS Game 7, and so far, the home team has won all six games in the series. That would seem to bode well for the 'Stros on Saturday, though who knows. Baseball would be boring if it were predictable.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 7.

Visiting Yankees

LF Brett Gardner

RF Aaron Judge

SS Didi Gregorius

C Gary Sanchez

1B Greg Bird

2B Starlin Castro

CF Aaron Hicks

3B Todd Frazier

DH Chase Headley

LHP CC Sabathia

Standard lineup for the Yankees against a right-handed pitcher. No surprises here at all. The Yankees need Gardner (3 for 23 in the ALCS) and Hicks (2 for 22) to snap out of their funks in Game 7. Both were very good in the ALDS but have gone cold in the ALCS.





Home Astros

CF George Springer

3B Alex Bregman

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

1B Yuli Gurriel

DH Evan Gattis

C Brian McCann

LF Marwin Gonzalez

RF Josh Reddick

RHP Charlie Morton



With a left-hander on the mound for the Yankees, Bregman moves up to the two spot and Reddick drops to ninth. Bregman hit .331/.404/.570 against southpaws during the regular season while Reddick is 0 for 21 in the ALCS, so that's an easy and obvious move to make.

