Worth shouting about: George Springer wins World Series MVP

LOS ANGELES — George Springer hit so many clutch home runs, he was a clear pick for World Series MVP.

He often was the Most Vocal Person, too — and that might be the most remarkable part of his story.

The Houston leadoff man hammered his way to the award, homering and doubling Wednesday night to boost the Astros to their first championship with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7.

"The wildness of this series, the wackiness of this series, the emotional ups and downs, being able to play in this is something that I will never, ever forget, even if this is the only time I will ever get here," he said.

He launched a Series record-tying five homers, including shots in each of the final four games, and celebrated those Springer Dingers by hollering around the bases.

Many years ago, that type of trip would've been hard to believe. Impossible, really.

George Springer is your 2017 World Series MVP! #EarnedHistory pic.twitter.com/gr8VM28Wra — Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017

