World Series | 5 Things to Know: Astros face decisive Game 7

Astros relief pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after striking out Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (not pictured) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park.Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

LIVE BLOG: ASTROS FACE DECISIVE GAME 7 IN WORLD SERIES

The Houston Astros face a decisive Game 7 for the World Series title Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Lance McCullers will take the mound for the Astros, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Dodgers. Tap here to follow along.

WHAT TO WATCH IN GAME 7 TONIGHT

You knew a World Series this compelling had to run the table. The fact that the Astros and Dodgers will need a Game 7 to determine a champion is this postseason's greatest non-surprise, not to mention a treat for all of us who’ve been riding shotgun on this super-power match-up. Tap here to read more.

COLUMN: A WORLD SERIES THIS EPIC DESERVES A GAME 7

It’ll be the first time since 1931 that two 100-game winners in the regular season will play the final game of the World Series. Tap here to read more.

A LOOK BACK AT WORLD SERIES GAME 7 CLASSICS

Once again, the baseball season will end with its ultimate battle: Game 7 of the World Series. A look back at some of the classics. Tap here to read more.

PUIG PREDICTS GAME 7 WIN FOR DODGERS: 'WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A PARTY

Basking in his correct prediction that there would be a Game 7, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig made some more bold proclamations after Los Angeles' Game 6 win on Tuesday night. Tap here to read more.

© 2017 KHOU-TV