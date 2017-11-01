World Series | 5 Things to Know: Astros face decisive Game 7

LIVE BLOG: ASTROS FACE DECISIVE GAME 7 IN WORLD SERIES
The Houston Astros face a decisive Game 7 for the World Series title Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Lance McCullers will take the mound for the Astros, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Dodgers. Tap here to follow along.
WHAT TO WATCH IN GAME 7 TONIGHT
You knew a World Series this compelling had to run the table. The fact that the Astros and Dodgers will need a Game 7 to determine a champion is this postseason's greatest non-surprise, not to mention a treat for all of us who’ve been riding shotgun on this super-power match-up. Tap here to read more.
COLUMN: A WORLD SERIES THIS EPIC DESERVES A GAME 7
It’ll be the first time since 1931 that two 100-game winners in the regular season will play the final game of the World Series. Tap here to read more.
A LOOK BACK AT WORLD SERIES GAME 7 CLASSICS
Once again, the baseball season will end with its ultimate battle: Game 7 of the World Series. A look back at some of the classics. Tap here to read more.
PUIG PREDICTS GAME 7 WIN FOR DODGERS: 'WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A PARTY
Basking in his correct prediction that there would be a Game 7, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig made some more bold proclamations after Los Angeles' Game 6 win on Tuesday night. Tap here to read more.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs