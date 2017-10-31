WATCH THIS: Astros Alex Bregman singing in Spanish

We all know Alex Bregman is an awesome ballplayer, but did you know he can also sing? In Spanish! The third baseman is singing "Ginza," a popular Reggaeton song by J. Balvin.(Houston Astros Video)

KHOU 6:27 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

