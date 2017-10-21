WATCH: Ric Flair fires up Astros fans before ALCS Game 7

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took a break from stylin' and profilin' to play the role of Minute Maid Park inspirational speaker before the Astros took the field to face the Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.
Here's the message from the 16-time world champion:
ELECTRIC. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/oiYqxd7XXG— Houston Astros (@astros) October 22, 2017
