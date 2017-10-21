KHOU
WATCH: Ric Flair fires up Astros fans before ALCS Game 7

Matt Snyder / CBS Sports , KHOU 11:47 PM. CDT October 21, 2017

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took a break from stylin' and profilin' to play the role of Minute Maid Park inspirational speaker before the Astros took the field to face the Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night. 

Here's the message from the 16-time world champion: 

 

 

