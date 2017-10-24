WATCH: Game 1's biggest plays & highlights

HOUSTON -- Not too many highlights when you have a pitching duel going in Game 1 of the World Series, but the Dodgers' Justin Turner changed that in the sixth.
Quite a pitching night for Clayton Kershaw.
.@ClaytonKersh22’s first #WorldSeries start?— MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2017
Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/koFYkQwhgv
Dallas Keuchel gives up a 2-run shot in the 6th.
It’s hot outside, and you ain’t cooling down @redturn2. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/rJm9SCW9Hr— MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2017
Alex Bregman gives the Astros a spark with a solo shot in the 4th.
Need a spark?@ABREG_1 to the rescue. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/fczF2ipJo1— MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2017
Dallas Keuchel gives one up on the first pitch.
First pitch. Big message. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/OxUM4MvJpM— MLB (@MLB) October 25, 2017
