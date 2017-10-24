KHOU
Close

WATCH: Game 1's biggest plays & highlights

KHOU 10:24 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

HOUSTON -- Not too many highlights when you have a pitching duel going in Game 1 of the World Series, but the Dodgers' Justin Turner changed that in the sixth.

Quite a pitching night for Clayton Kershaw.

Dallas Keuchel gives up a 2-run shot in the 6th.

Alex Bregman gives the Astros a spark with a solo shot in the 4th.

Dallas Keuchel gives one up on the first pitch.

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories