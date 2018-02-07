Want to work with Orbit? The Astros are hiring!

Orbit (Photo: Twitter - Orbit)

HOUSTON - Love Orbit? Looking for a job? A new position with the Astros may be for you!

The Houston Astros are hiring at mascot handler to serve as an assistant for the Astros mascot, Orbit, throughout the 2017 season.

Responsibilities include:

Accompany Orbit while performing game duties and designated off-site appearances.

Assist with taking pictures, signing autographs, and improving the overall guest experience.

Act as the “eyes, ears, and voice” for the mascot performer, including awareness of game progression, in-game scheduling, stadium navigation, fan requests, and potential hazards.

Carry mascot supplies (autograph cards, t-shirts, props, etc.).

Assist in the maintaining of the condition of the mascot costume.

Assist mascot performer with preparation and execution of on-field skits/routines, t-shirt tosses, and provide logistical support during games and appearances.

Want to apply? Read more about the position here.

