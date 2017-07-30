Verlander's pitching, Upton's slam lead Tigers past Astros

Houston Astros left fielder Derek Fisher (21) hits a single in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Photo Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

DETROIT (AP) - Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings in what could be his last start with the Detroit Tigers, beating the Houston Astros 13-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Upton matched a career best with six RBIs for the Tigers, who handed the Astros their first back-to-back losses since June 12-13.

Upton had four hits, including a seventh-inning grand slam, and scored twice.

In his last start before Monday's trade deadline, Verlander (6-7) gave up five singles and three walks while striking out six.

The subject of trade rumors since last winter, Verlander received a long standing ovation from the crowd of 31,970 when he walked off the mound after the sixth inning.

Lance McCullers Jr. (7-3), whose dad pitched for the Tigers in 1990, allowed five runs on eight hits in five-plus innings.

Houston first baseman Tyler White pitched the eighth, allowing a two-run homer to James McCann in his second career pitching performance.

