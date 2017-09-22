Verlander, Gurriel lift Astros over Angels 3-0

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON (AP) - Justin Verlander pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to remain perfect with Houston and Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer to propel the Astros to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.



Verlander (14-8) walked two and struck out six to improve to 4-0 since being traded from Detroit on Aug. 31.



The victory gives Houston 94 wins for the first time since going 97-65 in 1999. It was a blow to the Angels' chase for the second AL wild card.



The Astros had just one hit when Jose Altuve singled with no outs in the seventh. Marwin Gonzalez struck out after that and was ejected along with manager A.J. Hinch for arguing the call.



Alex Bregman walked before Gurriel connected off Yusmeiro Petit (5-2) on his 18th home run to give Houston a 3-0 lead. As Gurriel rounded the bases, a television shot flashed to Verlander in the dugout who smiled broadly knowing he was in line for the win.



Chris Devenski pitched a perfect eighth before Ken Giles allowed a hit and a walk with no outs before settling down to finish the inning and pick up his 33rd save.

© 2017 Associated Press