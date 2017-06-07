Vargas pitches Royals past Astros 7-5

Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert (19) connects for a one run double in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jason Vargas tossed five solid innings for his eighth victory, Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night.



The anticipated pitching duel between Vargas (8-3) and Dallas Keuchel, who have the two best ERAs in the majors, never materialized. Keuchel was a late scratch with an illness after going out to warm up.



Instead, the Astros started right-hander Dayan Diaz, who was just called up from Triple-A Fresno. Diaz (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits, including Lorenzo Cain's solo homer, in 2 2/3 innings.



Vargas (8-3), who pitched a shutout against Cleveland in his previous start, allowed two runs on Brian McCann's home run. He gave up six hits, a walk and hit a batter. Vargas' ERA inched up from 2.08 to 2.18 in the win, the Royals' second straight over the Astros.

© 2017 Associated Press