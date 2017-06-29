Time is running out to cast your MLB All-Star ballot

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

HOUSTON - Today is your last chance to cast ballots for the MLB All-Star game. At last check, three Houston Astros were leading the votes for their positions: Jose Altuve at second base; Carlos Correa at shortstop; and George Springer in the outfield.

The deadline to vote is 10:59 p.m. Central Time Thursday. Click here to vote!

You can cast up to five ballots for each email address.

The American League and National League All-Star Teams will be unveiled on Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. exclusively on ESPN. Following the announcement of the AL and NL rosters, the Final Vote ballot will be revealed, with fan voting starting immediately.

When the latest results were released earlier this week, Altuve and Correa had compiled significant leads in their positions, with Altuve (2,925,041) leading the Yankees Starlin Castro (1,737,446) by over a million votes (+1,187,595), while Correa (2,229,857) checks in over the Indians Francisco Lindor (1,648,532) by over half a million votes (+581,325). Altuve ranks second among all AL players in votes, trailing only outfielder Aaron Judge (3,442,597), and ranks fifth among all players.

For the third straight week, Springer (1,619,385) held at third among all AL outfielders, with his lead over fourth-place Michael Brantley (1,325,473) now checking in at 293,912 votes. Springer put some ground between himself and Brantley this past week, picking up 118,215 votes in the week.

Catcher Brian McCann ranks fourth among all Astros with 1,330,042 votes, and checks in third among AL catchers.

If these results hold, it would mark the first time in franchise history for the Astros to have three All-Star starters elected via the fan vote.

The only other season in which Houston had three starters in an All-Star game came in 2004, when Roger Clemens, center fielder Lance Berkman and second baseman Jeff Kent all started for the National League squad.

Seven Astros were listed among the leading vote getters in Monday’s release by Major League Baseball:

Player Pos. Ranking Votes

2B Jose Altuve 1st 2,925,041

SS Carlos Correa 1st 2,229,857

OF George Springer 3rd 1,619,385

C Brian McCann 3rd 1,330,042

OF Carlos Beltrán 8th 1,054,503

DH Evan Gattis 5th 885,391

OF Josh Reddick 13th 827,203

© 2017 KHOU-TV