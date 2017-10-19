Tickets for a potential Astros World Series go on sale Thursday

HOUSTON – Individual tickets for potential World Series games played at Minute Maid Park will go on sale to the general public Thursday at noon.

Tickets will be available for purchase exclusively online at www.astros.com/postseason.

Access to remaining 2017 Astros Postseason games is still guaranteed by purchasing 2018 Season Tickets, on-sale now by calling 1-800-ASTROS2 or by visiting www.astros.com/postseason.

