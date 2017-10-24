The Ellen Show giving away World Series tickets on UH campus

HOUSTON -- If you're near the University of Houston campus Tuesday you will want to keep your eyes open for a big opportunity to score World Series tickets.
The Ellen Show tweeted Monday it would be in town to give away something big:
I've got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you're anywhere near @UHouston, be ready. #EarnHistory
I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.)
Any @Astros fans who want to go to the #WorldSeries better show up at @UHouston tomorrow. You hear that, @JustinVerlander?
Further details about the giveaway have not been released, so keep your eyes on Ellen's Twitter account for a possible announcement.
