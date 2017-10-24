The Ellen Show giving away World Series tickets on UH campus

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 21: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the locker room after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- If you're near the University of Houston campus Tuesday you will want to keep your eyes open for a big opportunity to score World Series tickets.

The Ellen Show tweeted Monday it would be in town to give away something big:

I've got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you're anywhere near @UHouston, be ready. #EarnHistory

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.)

Any @Astros fans who want to go to the #WorldSeries better show up at @UHouston tomorrow. You hear that, @JustinVerlander?

Further details about the giveaway have not been released, so keep your eyes on Ellen's Twitter account for a possible announcement.

