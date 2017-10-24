KHOU
The Ellen Show giving away World Series tickets on UH campus

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 8:23 AM. CDT October 24, 2017

HOUSTON -- If you're near the University of Houston campus Tuesday you will want to keep your eyes open for a big opportunity to score World Series tickets.

The Ellen Show tweeted Monday it would be in town to give away something big:

I've got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you're anywhere near , be ready.

I’m giving away something huge at tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. ( tickets.)

Any fans who want to go to the better show up at tomorrow. You hear that, ?

Further details about the giveaway have not been released, so keep your eyes on Ellen's Twitter account for a possible announcement.

