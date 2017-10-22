Stores see long lines as Astros fans flood in to buy World Series gear
Forget Black Friday, it's all about Orange Sunday as stores like Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods and the Houston Astros team store extended their hours to accommodate fans just hours after the Astros advanced to the World Series.
KHOU 10:54 PM. CDT October 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Man carjacks couple, leads police on chase before…Oct 23, 2017, 12:11 a.m.
-
How much would it cost to go to the 2017 World Series?Oct 22, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Stores see long lines as Astros fans flood in to buy…Oct 22, 2017, 11:24 p.m.