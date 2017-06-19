Springer hits 20th homer, Astros launch 3 to beat A's 4-1

Houston Astros left fielder Derek Fisher (21) celebrates with Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick (6) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — As good as the Houston Astros have been at home this season, they've been even better on the road while piling up wins at a ridiculous rate.

It's a fact that's not lost on manager A.J. Hinch, although he's not inclined to read much into it just yet.

George Springer hit his 20th home run, Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher also went deep and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Monday night.

Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman both doubled twice to help the Astros improve to a major league-best 24-8 on the road while winning their seventh straight at the Coliseum.

"Twelve months ago I was asking why we were so terrible on the road and we were really good at home," Hinch said. "I think it's more coincidence. This is the same core group of guys that struggled on the road before. We don't take ourselves too seriously. We don't flaunt it. We don't have too much arrogance. We like our team. We like our guys."

Brad Peacock (4-1) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He retired 16 of his first 18 batters and didn't allow a runner past first until Matt Joyce's one-out double in the sixth.

"Just working on the fastball, throwing the slider for strikes and throwing it for balls when I needed to," Peacock said. "I'm not really trying to strike anybody out. I'm just trying to make pitches and trying to go deep in the game."

Three relievers combined to get 10 outs for Houston. Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

