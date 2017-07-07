Springer hits 2 HRs to power Astros past Sanchez, Jays 12-2

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates with teammates left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and center fielder George Springer after hitting a home run at an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Sousa, Kevin Sousa)

TORONTO (AP) - George Springer homered twice and tied a career high with five RBIs as Houston rocked Aaron Sanchez in his return from the disabled list, propelling the Astros to a 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.



Springer hit his 26th and 27th homers of the season, including a two-run shot off Sanchez (0-2) in the second inning. The All-Star outfielder had four hits, and the Astros improved their major league-leading record to 59-28.



Making his first appearance since May because of blisters, Sanchez allowed eight runs in 1 2/3 innings.



Houston's Carlos Correa extended the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-high 15 with his 18th homer in the first inning. Evan Gattis added his seventh homer in the seventh.



The support eased Charlie Morton's (6-3) return to action. The right-hander, sidelined since May 24 with a right lat strain, gave Houston one-run ball over six innings, surrendering four hits to tie his season low.

