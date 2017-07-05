Springer, Astros keep streaking in win over Braves

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA (AP) - George Springer drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez each had three RBIs and the streaking Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 10-4 on Wednesday night.



Houston has won four straight and 12 of 15 to improve to 58-27 overall, best in the majors. One night after beating the Braves 16-4, the Astros got another big night from the top of their order.



The first three batters - Springer, Jose Altuve and Reddick - went 8 for 15 with six RBIs and hit a combined .581 in the two-game series with 15 RBIs in 31 at-bats.



Norichika Aoki doubled to begin the three-run seventh and chase Braves starter Jaime Garcia (2-7). Springer followed with a single, Altuve with a double and Gonzalez with a single to make it 7-4.



Houston led 4-0 in the three-run fifth on Springer's single and Reddick's two-run double. Reddick doubled twice as the Astros finished the game with six doubles and have 20 over the last three games.

