Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) falls on a swing and a miss against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - It's been a great season for the Astros, and Sunday was no exception as five players from the team were named to the MLB American League All-Star team.

Houston Astros players Jose Altuve (2B), Carlos Correa (SS) and George Springer (OF) were all chosen as starters.

Dallas Keuchel (LP) and Lane McCullers Jr. (RP) were named to the game via a combination of the Player Ballot and Major League Baseball’s Office of the Commissioner.

This is the first time in club history that the Astros have three starters elected via the fan vote for a single All-Star Game.

On Sunday, MLB unveiled the starters and reserves for the National League and American League All-Star teams.

The American League players that are making the trip to Miami. pic.twitter.com/Xc6yM4WiZv — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2017

Fan vote determined the starting position players in each league (eight in the NL and nine -- including DH -- in the AL, and pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player ballot and selections made by the commissioner's office.

The respective managers, Joe Maddon of the Cubs for the NL and Terry Francona of the Indians for the AL, will chose the starting pitchers. Maddon will also select his DH from the NL's reserves. Each roster comprises 32 players -- 20 position players and 12 pitchers.

As in years past, each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star.

On Tuesday, July 11, baseball's best and brightest stars will convene in Miami's Marlins Park for the 2017 All-Star Game. The Home Run Derby will be held on July 10 and the Futures Game will kick off the All-Star festivities on July 9.

AL Starters:

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

SS: Carlos Correa, Astros

3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: George Springer, Astros

DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays

AL Reserves:

Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

Michael Brantley, OF, Indians

Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees

Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners

Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox

Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins

Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles

AL Pitchers:

Dellin Betances, Yankees

Yu Darvish, Rangers

Michael Fulmer, Tigers

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Corey Kluber, Indians

Lance McCullers, Astros

Andrew Miller, Indians

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Ervin Santana, Twins

Luis Severino, Yankees

Jason Vargas, Royals

NL Starters:

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals

SS: Zack Cozart, Reds

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals

OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

NL Reserves:

Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers

Michael Conforto, OF, Mets

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks

Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates

Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves

Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies

Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals

Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

Joey Votto, 1B, Reds

NL Pitchers: TBA

