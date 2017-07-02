HOUSTON - It's been a great season for the Astros, and Sunday was no exception as five players from the team were named to the MLB American League All-Star team.
Houston Astros players Jose Altuve (2B), Carlos Correa (SS) and George Springer (OF) were all chosen as starters.
Your three #Astros starters in the 2017 @AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/tl9RRZWAyU— Houston Astros (@astros) July 2, 2017
Dallas Keuchel (LP) and Lane McCullers Jr. (RP) were named to the game via a combination of the Player Ballot and Major League Baseball’s Office of the Commissioner.
This is the first time in club history that the Astros have three starters elected via the fan vote for a single All-Star Game.
On Sunday, MLB unveiled the starters and reserves for the National League and American League All-Star teams.
The American League players that are making the trip to Miami. pic.twitter.com/Xc6yM4WiZv— ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2017
Fan vote determined the starting position players in each league (eight in the NL and nine -- including DH -- in the AL, and pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player ballot and selections made by the commissioner's office.
The respective managers, Joe Maddon of the Cubs for the NL and Terry Francona of the Indians for the AL, will chose the starting pitchers. Maddon will also select his DH from the NL's reserves. Each roster comprises 32 players -- 20 position players and 12 pitchers.
As in years past, each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star.
On Tuesday, July 11, baseball's best and brightest stars will convene in Miami's Marlins Park for the 2017 All-Star Game. The Home Run Derby will be held on July 10 and the Futures Game will kick off the All-Star festivities on July 9.
AL Starters:
- C: Salvador Perez, Royals
- 1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
- 2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
- SS: Carlos Correa, Astros
- 3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians
- OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF: Mike Trout, Angels
- OF: George Springer, Astros
- DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays
AL Reserves:
- Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics
- Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
- Michael Brantley, OF, Indians
- Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees
- Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners
- Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox
- Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
- Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins
- Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles
AL Pitchers:
- Dellin Betances, Yankees
- Yu Darvish, Rangers
- Michael Fulmer, Tigers
- Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox
- Dallas Keuchel, Astros
- Corey Kluber, Indians
- Lance McCullers, Astros
- Andrew Miller, Indians
- Chris Sale, Red Sox
- Ervin Santana, Twins
- Luis Severino, Yankees
- Jason Vargas, Royals
NL Starters:
- C: Buster Posey, Giants
- 1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals
- 2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals
- SS: Zack Cozart, Reds
- 3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals
- OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
NL Reserves:
- Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers
- Michael Conforto, OF, Mets
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks
- Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates
- Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves
- Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks
- DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies
- Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals
- Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers
- Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
- Joey Votto, 1B, Reds
NL Pitchers: TBA
