Souza, Dickerson lift Rays over Astros 5-3

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria (3) is safe at home plate as Houston Astros catcher Evan Gattis (11) attempts to field a throw during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Steven Souza Jr. homered and drove in three runs, Corey Dickerson added three hits and made a dazzling defensive play to preserve the lead, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Thursday night.



The Rays have won three in a row since dropping the series opener 14-7, and it's the first time Houston has lost three in a row since June 11-13.



The Astros led by one entering the seventh when Francisco Liriano (6-6) took over for starter Collin McHugh to make his Houston debut after a trade from Toronto on Monday. Liriano retired Adeiny Hechavarria before a single by Dickerson. The left-hander then walked Lucas Duda and was lifted for Chris Devenski.

