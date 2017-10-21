Social media reacts to Astros heading to World Series

The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2005 after eliminating the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS.
Social media was buzzing after the 'Stros big win.
Congrats @astros. Let's goooo!!!!! Let's get it!!! #StayTheCourse #LockedIn🔐 pic.twitter.com/23SpBJk7TH— James Harden (@JHarden13) October 22, 2017
Congrats to the @astros on winning the Pennant and heading to the World Series ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IYSp7tOB2l— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) October 22, 2017
A BIG CONGRATS TO THE @astros! 🔥🔥🔥 #EARNHISTORY https://t.co/Hw0ydv454w— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 22, 2017
Astros!!!! pic.twitter.com/yLdwLli0L5— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 22, 2017
World Series 🙌 Congrats @astros! #Earnhistory pic.twitter.com/lwcdoYnnlP— UniversityofHouston (@UHouston) October 22, 2017
As a lifelong @astros fan, how sweet it is. American League Champions-World Series baby! #EarnedHistory— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 22, 2017
World Series, here we come! Go @astros! #earnhistory #astros #HoustonStrong— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 22, 2017
WORLD SERIES BABY! YES!!! Go @astros 😭👍⚾️ #EarnHistory— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) October 22, 2017
Congratulations @astros! On to the World Series to take on the Dodgers.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 22, 2017
All in 2017 Houston will host a #SuperBowl & a #WorldSeries with #HurricaneHarvey in between. What a year.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 22, 2017
