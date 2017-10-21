Social media reacts to Astros heading to World Series

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after defeating the New York Yankees in game seven of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea)

The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2005 after eliminating the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS.

Social media was buzzing after the 'Stros big win.

Congrats to the @astros on winning the Pennant and heading to the World Series ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IYSp7tOB2l — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) October 22, 2017

As a lifelong @astros fan, how sweet it is. American League Champions-World Series baby! #EarnedHistory — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 22, 2017

Congratulations @astros! On to the World Series to take on the Dodgers. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 22, 2017

All in 2017 Houston will host a #SuperBowl & a #WorldSeries with #HurricaneHarvey in between. What a year. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 22, 2017

