Rendon's big game helps Nationals past Astros 5-4 in 11 innings

Aug 24, 2017; Houston, TX, USA;

HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Rendon doubled twice and his tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 11th inning helped the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Wilmer Difo dropped a bunt single to start the 11th before advancing to second on a groundout by Daniel Murphy. It looked as if Tyler Clippard plunked Ryan Zimmerman on the hand after that and he took first base. But Houston challenged the call and it was overturned, sending him back to the plate.

Clippard (2-7) struck him out, but the wild pitch allowed him to reach first and Difo to take third. The Nationals went on top 4-3 on the sacrifice fly by Rendon. They added an insurance run on an RBI single by Matt Wieters.

Former Astro Matt Albers (7-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win and Sammy Solis allowed a home run to J.D. Davis in the 11th before retiring the next three batters for his first save.

Washington led by two entering the ninth inning before an RBI single by Josh Reddick off Brandon Kintzler and a run-scoring double by Yuli Gurriel tied it at 3-3. Carlos Beltran walked with two outs in the ninth, but Brian McCann grounded out to send it to the 10th.

Houston couldn't get anything going off starter Stephen Strasburg and didn't score until an RBI single by McCann cut the lead to 3-1 in the eighth inning.

Strasburg allowed three hits and fanned seven in six scoreless innings in his second start since missing about a month with an elbow injury.

Michael Taylor added an RBI double to help the Nationals win the interleague series between division leaders 2-1.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel allowed four hits and three runs — two earned — in seven innings.

