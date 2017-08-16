Reddick, Morton lead Houston past Arizona 9-5

Aug 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park. (Photo: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports, Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer in a four-run eighth, Charlie Morton threw 6 1/3 solid innings as the Houston Astros defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 Wednesday night.

After Arizona closed within 5-4 in the top of the eighth, Juan Centeno scored on a wild pitch by David Hernandez, and Derek Fisher scored on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly before Reddick capped the inning with his 12th home run of the season that just made it over the right field wall.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run over the railroad tracks above the left field wall, and J.D. Martinez followed with a solo shot to right-center to cut Houston's lead to one in the eighth.

Morton (10-5) gave up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts. The right-hander, who tied a career-high with his tenth win of the season, rebounded nicely after being tagged for five runs in his last start.

Taijuan Walker (6-7) allowed five runs - three earned - on nine hits in five innings. Walker has allowed five runs in consecutive starts and has not won since June 21.

