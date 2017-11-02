KHOU
Close

People started camping for Astros parade at 1 a.m.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reports some people were already camping out as early as 1 a.m. for the Astros parade today

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:50 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

HOUSTON -- KHOU 11 News found a few guys early Friday who really really love the Houston Astros.

They say they started camping out for the 2 p.m. parade at 1 a.m..

The guys tell us they got a few drinks at a bar and decided they'd just start camping out now.

A big crowd is expected on the route in downtown. The city is planning for about 700,000 people. While the route is long, the key to getting a good seat is to get there early - be loud and be proud!

More info: Tap here for the parade route

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories