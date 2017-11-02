People started camping for Astros parade at 1 a.m.

HOUSTON -- KHOU 11 News found a few guys early Friday who really really love the Houston Astros.
They say they started camping out for the 2 p.m. parade at 1 a.m..
The guys tell us they got a few drinks at a bar and decided they'd just start camping out now.
A big crowd is expected on the route in downtown. The city is planning for about 700,000 people. While the route is long, the key to getting a good seat is to get there early - be loud and be proud!
