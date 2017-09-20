Peacock, Gurriel lead Astros over White Sox 4-3

Houston Astros third baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) hits an RBI double to center field against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON (AP) - Yuli Gurriel had three hits, including a two-run double, Brad Peacock threw six solid innings and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.



Peacock (12-2) allowed two runs on one hit with six strikeouts. The right-hander continues to throw well, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts.



After Yoan Moncada put the White Sox up 2-1 in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer, Gurriel answered with his two-run hit in the bottom half of the inning.



Jose Altuve upped Houston's lead to 4-2 with an RBI single in the seventh, but Yolmer Sanchez cut the lead to one with an RBI double in the eighth.



Joe Musgrove struck out Moncada with the tying run on second to end the eighth and struck out Omar Narvaez with the tying run on second to end the game for his second save.



James Shields (4-7) allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Shields has given up at least three runs in five of his last six starts.

