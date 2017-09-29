Orbit surprises newborns at Methodist Hospital with Astros gear

Orbit posted photos to his Facebook page from a recent visit to Methodist Hospital where he gave several newborns Astros "Rookie of the Year" onesies. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros’ mascot brought some joy to some of the city’s newest Astros fans this week.

Orbit posted photos to his Facebook page from a recent visit to Methodist Hospital where he gave several newborns Astros "Rookie of the Year" onesies. Now these little Houstonians are all geared up for the postseason!

The Astros will play their first game of the American League Division Series Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

