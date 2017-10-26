New items on the menu for the World Series at Minute Maid Park

The Earn History burger: two beef patties, bacon, smoked sausage and jalapeños (Photo: Matt Dougherty, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The cooks in Minute Maid Park’s test kitchen have been busy at work concocting fresh menu items specifically for the World Series games in Houston.

KHOU 11 News was allowed to try some of the over-the-top Texas-themed cuisine before the unveiling to fans at Friday night’s game.

“We’ve had about a week to figure it out,” said Dominic Soucie, Aramark Executive Chef at Minute Maid Park. “We’re focusing on local flavors but some fresh quality ingredients as well."

The headliner is the “Earn History Burger.” It features two beef patties, bacon, smoked sausage and jalapeños.

There will also be smoked brisket and carnitas taco bars in the general concessions areas.

A new dessert will also be making its debut at the ballpark.

The “Springer Splash Funnel Cake” is a large funnel cake dusted in powdered sugar with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the center.

The dessert was inspired by Astros player George Springer and the foul ball he hit earlier in the season that landed in a deep fryer.

The chef said they have not yet decided on the pricing of the new menu items but will have them by Friday, ahead of Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

