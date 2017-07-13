MLB playoff picture: Astros, Dodgers on World Series collision course

Jul 9, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) shakes hands with second baseman Jose Altuve (27) as they celebrate a win against Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dan Hamilton, Dan Hamilton)

The second half of the Major League Baseball season is set to kick off Friday.

There are just 12 teams -- 5 in the National League, 7 in the American League -- with a winning record at the All-Star break. There are six teams in both leagues playing above .550, with three from the same division — the NL West.

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are the only teams on pace to finish with more than 100 victories this season.

Despite how it stands today, the playoff picture still remains wide open -- especially with approximately 70 regular season games remaining.

If the postseason started today, there would be six new teams -- Astros, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies -- playing in October this year.

Here's a look at the playoff picture as of today and the teams' playoff chances, according to Fangraphs.com:

American League

East: Boston Red Sox (50-39), 94%

Central: Cleveland Indians (47-40), 97.7%

West: Houston Astros (60-29), 100%

Wild Card No. 1: New York Yankees (45-41), 54.8%

Wild Card No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays (47-43), 33.2%

AL Division Series

Indians vs. Red Sox

Yankees - Rays winner vs. Astros

AL Wild Card standings

1. Yankees (45-41) ---

2. Rays (47-43) ---

3. Minnesota Twins (45-43): 1.0 GB

4. Kansas City Royals (44-43): 1.5 GB

5. Los Angeles Angels (45-47): 3.0 GB

6. Texas Rangers (43-45): 3.0 GB

T-7. Seattle Mariners (43-47): 4.0 GB

T-7. Baltimore Orioles (42-46): 4.0 GB

9. Toronto Blue Jays (41-47): 5.0 GB

10. Detroit Tigers (39-48): 6.5 GB

11. Oakland Athletics (39-50): 7.5 GB

12. Chicago White Sox (38-49): 7.5 GB

National League

East: Washington Nationals (52-36), 98.7%

Central: Milwaukee Brewers (50-41), 30.3%

West: Los Angeles Dodgers (61-29), 100%

Wild Card No. 1: Arizona Diamondbacks (52-36), 88%

Wild Card No. 2: Colorado Rockies (52-39), 66.2%

NL Division Series

Brewers vs. Nationals

Rockies - Diamondbacks winner vs. Dodgers

NL Wild Card standings

1. Diamondbacks (52-36): +2.0

2. Rockies (52-39): 2.0 GB

T-3. Chicago Cubs (43-45): 7.5 GB

T-3. St. Louis Cardinals (43-45): 7.5 GB

5. Atlanta Braves (42-45): 8.0 GB

T-6. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-47): 9.0 GB

T-6. Miami Marlins (41-46): 9.0 GB

8. New York Mets (39-47): 10.5 GB

9. Cincinnati Reds (39-49): 11.5 GB

10. San Diego Padres (38-50): 12.5 GB

11. San Francisco Giants (34-56): 17.5 GB

12. Philadelphia Phillies (29-58): 21.0 GB

