Reports: Justin Verlander and Kate Upton will tie the knot this weekend

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

It's now 18 months since we learned that World Series champion Justin Verlander and actress Kate Upton were engaged. And, just after Verlander won the first World Series of his career, he seems set to cram every major life event into a single week.

Word seems to be that Verlander-Upton wedding is this weekend in Italy. He'll have to miss the parade presumably. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2017

Relationship goals, life goals, career goals all packed into one week.

Perhaps, as Heyman suggests -- and MLB.com's Brian McTaggert confirms -- too packed, considering he also wants to work a wedding into it.

Though, with the Astros' championship parade scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Friday, careful planning could fit both the parade and his wedding into the agenda. The rehearsal dinner would be another story entirely.

Or, Verlander and Upton could opt for a more relaxing, less hectic wedding weekend. We'll soon find out what their intentions are.

