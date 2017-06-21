Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision as Astros beat A's 5-1

Jun 21, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers (54) pitches to the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Villa-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Andrew Villa, Andrew Villa)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros have found success stringing together hits, even just base hits. They had five singles in the decisive sixth Wednesday night.

Carlos Correa homered, Mike Fiers struck out five over six innings to win his fourth straight decision, and the majors-best Astros won for the ninth straight time in Oakland, beating the Athletics 5-1.

Evan Gattis hit a two-run single in the sixth against A's lefty Sean Manaea to break a scoreless tie and back Fiers (5-2). The right-hander also won his seventh straight road decision in his last 11 away outings for Houston (49-24).

"The five singles in an inning continues to be the theme where we can put together innings and score runs without the home run," manager A.J. Hinch said. "That impressed me that we just took what he gave us, hit the ball hard, got some good results and scored some runs."

Jake Marisnick added an RBI single in the decisive sixth inning of the Astros' 14th victory in the last 15 overall against Oakland. Marisnick added a sacrifice fly in the eighth after the A's got on the board with pinch-hitter Stephen Vogt's RBI groundout.

Correa connected for his 14th homer in the ninth against Josh Smith and also turned a couple of snazzy double plays.

"That's why our team's so dynamic," third baseman Alex Bregman said. "We've got speed, we've got power, we've got power arms."

Manaea (6-4) lost for the first time in seven starts since a May 15 defeat at Seattle. He had won five consecutive decisions overall, but is yet to beat Houston in six starts.

