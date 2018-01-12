Meet the Astros: Caravan Tour continues today!

(Photo: Janel Forte, KHOU)

The Astros Caravan tour kicked off this week in Southeast Texas. The first stop was Houston Fire Station #62.

-----------

Here's where you can meet them today:

Friday, January 12th

West Houston

Astros Players: Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi

Broadcaster: Steve Sparks

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, also featuring the World Series Trophy

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Address: 23155 Katy Freeway (I-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy, TX 77450

Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event and are also valid for one (1) World Series Trophy photo opportunity. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.



Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch, also featuring the World Series Trophy

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Katy where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30 minute appearance at the 2-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. The World Series Trophy will arrive with the players during their 30 minute appearance.

North Houston

Astros Players: Carlos Correa , AJ Hinch and Forrest Whitley

Astros TV Broadcaster: Geoff Blum

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Address: 1360 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380

Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.

Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Address: 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in The Woodlands where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30 minute appearance at the 2-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

*Note, AJ Hinch will not attend this stop

Southwest Houston

Astros Players: Tony Kemp and Brady Rodgers

Astros Radio Broadcaster: Robert Ford

Chick-fil-A

Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Address: 6124 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

Details: Come see your Houston Astros at this participating Chick-fil-A! Any fans that show up during the time mentioned above wearing Astros gear will receive a FREE 8 count nugget. Valid for dine-in customers only. Note: This is NOT an autograph session

Caravan Jam at Sugar Land Town Square

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Address: 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Sugar Land where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30 minute appearance at the 2-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

Note: All players and activities are subject to change.

© 2018 KHOU-TV