McCann, McCullers lead MLB-best Astros past Yankees, 5-1

Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann (16) hits a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK (AP) - Brian McCann hit a three-run homer against his former team and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros past the New York Yankees 5-1 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.



Carlos Correa added a pop-fly RBI single for the Astros, who boosted the top record in the majors to 25-11. Off to the best start in team history, Houston has won 10 of 12 and matched its longest winning streak of the season.



Suddenly slumping at the plate, the Yankees barely avoided being shut out for the first time this year when Didi Gregorius hit an RBI single off James Hoyt with two outs in the ninth. New York (21-12) has dropped three in a row for the first time since the opening week of the season.

