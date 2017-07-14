McCann, Gonzalez power Astros past Berrios, Twins 10-5

Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann (16) celebrates with second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON (AP) - Brian McCann hit a three-run home run to cap an eight-run second inning, Marwin Gonzalez had a solo homer and the Houston Astros opened the second half of the season with a 10-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.



Gonzalez, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Josh Reddick and Carlos Correa each had an RBI to chase starter Jose Berrios (8-3). McCann, who struck out to start the second inning, greeted Phil Hughes with his homer.



Gonzalez finished with three hits and two RBIs. He smacked his solo shot in the third before Reddick hit an RBI single as the Astros built a 10-1 lead. Every Astros hitter had at least one hit.



Charlie Morton (7-3) allowed five runs - four earned - and three hits with 10 strikeouts and a career-high tying five walks in five innings.

