Mayor Turner wages World Series bet with Los Angeles mayor

HOUSTON - Mayor Turner has waged a World Series bet with the mayor of Los Angeles - winner takes the barbecue!

During Wednesday's city council meeting, Mayor Turner announced that if the Dodgers win, Houston will send Killen's Barbecue and Saint Arnold beer all the way to LA Mayor Eric Garcetti. In turn, if the Astros win, Turner expects 'Korean BBQ and local beer.'

"I anticipate him sending enough for everybody. Hopefully they'll start cooking now so it'll be nice and tender," joked Turner.

Game 2 of the World Series will be played Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The Astros fell to the Dodgers 3-1 in Game 1.

