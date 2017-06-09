Maybin's return sparks Angels to 9-4 win over Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Brad Peacock (41) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON (AP) - Cameron Maybin starred in his return from the disabled list, finishing with three hits and a career-high four steals to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 9-4 on Friday night.



Maybin missed nine games with an oblique injury. He doubled, had two infield singles and scored four times while moving into first place in the American League with 17 steals.



Matt Shoemaker (6-3) pitched seven solid innings, Martín Maldonado added a two-run homer in the seventh and Kole Calhoun had three RBIs as the Angels won for the third time in four games.



Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Astros, whose streak of 12 straight games with at least five runs ended.



Houston starter Brad Peacock (3-1) allowed a season-high seven hits and tied a season high with four runs in just three innings.

