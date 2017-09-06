Maybin's homer in 9th lifts Astros past Seattle 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Maybin would be hard-pressed to find a better way to cap his first week with a new team.
Maybin hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Houston past the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Wednesday night, helping the Astros complete a three-game sweep to extend their winning streak to seven.
It was the second consecutive game-winning homer for Maybin, claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Angels.
"He's been a nice spark for us on a lot of levels," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's come in with some energy, he's come in with a ton of enthusiasm. He's a good player. We knew everybody would like him. He's obviously performing at a high level, earning more at-bats. Big swing tonight."
Carlos Beltran opened the ninth with a double down the left-field line off closer Edwin Diaz (3-6), who relieved to start the inning. Jake Marisnick ran for Beltran and advanced to third on Max Stassi's groundout to short.
Maybin then lofted a 100 mph fastball the opposite way just inside the right-field foul pole for his ninth home run and second winner in as many nights. Maybin's two-run homer in the seventh inning Tuesday gave the Astros a 3-1 victory.
"I was just hoping it was going to stay fair," Maybin said. "It came off big and it stayed straight."
It was the 10th home run allowed this season in 59 1/3 innings by Diaz, who allowed only five in 51 2/3 innings last year as a rookie.
"I think I have to tip my hat to Maybin," Diaz said. "He hit a great pitch."
Chris Devenski (8-3) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs